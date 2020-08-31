The RCMP has a message for the man responsible for a fatal highway crash near Ladysmith on Saturday morning.

According to RCMP Media Liason officer, Corporal Mike Halskov, “we are encouraging that individual, and he knows who he is, to first of all seek medical attention for any injuries he might have sustained in that crash, and then consider consulting a lawyer and turning himself in so as not to prolong this investigation any further.”

Corporal Halskov says the RCMP will likely recommend charges of criminal negligence causing death, and criminal negligence causing bodily harm, as well as dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and bodily harm.

He says there may be additional charges recommended.

At about 8:30 Saturday morning a southbound F-150 pick-up truck crossed over to the northbound lanes and struck an SUV at Highway One and Oyster Sto’lo Road.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene, and the F-150 driver ran away and stole a vehicle nearby.

Police have recovered the stolen vehicle, and they say there is evidence the driver was injured and needs medical attention.

The RCMP encourages any witnesses to this accident who have not already spoken to them to contact the South Vancouver Island Traffic Services at 250-416-0352.