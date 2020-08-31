Nourish Cowichan is once again in the spotlight for its work to ensure all children in the Cowichan Valley have enough to eat.

On Thursday of this week, Island Para Athletics star David Johnson will visit Nourish Cowichan to tour the facility and help load food hampers.

According to Johnson, “kids face all kinds of challenges, but having access to healthy food shouldn’t be one of them.”

He was diagnosed with degenerative eye condition when he was eight years old and is now at the top of his sport, a member of the RBC Olympians program, and is training to compete in Tokyo in 2021.

Johnson says that he knows from experience what it’s like to face adversity as a child and wants to help Nourish Cowichan.

Nourish Cowichan has distributed more than five-thousand food hampers for families in need since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

It helps feed close to eight-hundred children in 13 schools, three daycares, and the Maternity Clinic at Cowichan District Hospital.

Nourish Cowichan has a waiting list of two-hundred children in families that need help from its food hamper program.