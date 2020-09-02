Cowichan Valley School District trustees are asking Island Health to re-locate the planned Wellness and Recovery Centre being established at 5878 York Road.

The District 79 board is concerned the Wellness and Recovery Centre will be on a heavily used student route and also within two-blocks of several schools: Alexander Elementary, Quamichan School, Cowichan Secondary School, and the soon to be relocated Wendy’s House Strong Start program.

The trustees say the chosen site for the facility does not find the proper balance between a need for the Wellness Recovery Centre and other members of the community, including children.

In a statement, board chair Candace Spilsbury says, “We know that there are many in our community who need this Wellness and Recovery Centre, and we’re happy that our community has been chosen for this and that they will get the support they need. However, the Board’s first responsibility is to our students and ensuring their safety, education, and growth. Having this centre located in the midst of three schools and one Strong Start program does not fit with the mandate we have been given by the public.”

District 79 is part of the Cowichan Leadership Group, which advocated for a Wellness and Recovery Centre in the Cowichan Valley, but was not consulted regarding the current location.

The Cowichan School Board will ask local governments to support its request for an alternate location.