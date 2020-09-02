The RCMP says the five-day manhunt for a driver involved in a fatal crash in on Highway-1 in Ladysmith on Saturday morning is now in police custody has been arrested by RCMP.

After urging him to surrender to police, the RCMP says he has been arrested on an unrelated matter and is in custody on Vancouver Island.

His exact location is not being released.

Charges have not yet be laid at this time in relation to the fatal collision as the investigation is continuing.

The RCMP Traffic Services is thanking members of the public and the media for their assistance which helped lead to the arrest.

Meanwhile, a gofundme.com fundraiser set up to help the children of the 35-year old Ladysmith woman killed in Saturday’s crash now has more than $107,000 in donations.