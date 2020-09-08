Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for East Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. (Photo supplied by: Pexels)

The heat is back on.

So much so, a special weather statement has been issued for much of coastal B.C. including East Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

It’s impacting:

East Vancouver Island – Courtenay to Campbell River

East Vancouver Island – Duncan to Nanaimo

East Vancouver Island – Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay

Sunshine Coast – Gibsons to Earls Cove

Sunshine Coast – Saltery Bay to Powell River

An upper ridge of high pressure will draw warm air northward from the United States this week.

Temperatures will peak on Wednesday and Thursday with daytime highs that are five to 10 degrees Celsius above seasonal for this time of year. Overnight lows will also be up to five degrees warmer than seasonal in some areas.

To beat the heat, you should drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place, and schedule outdoor activities during the cooler parts of the day.