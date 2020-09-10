The Nanaimo RCMP has charged Steven Bacon with First Degree Murder in connection with the death of 16-year-old Makayla Chang.

She was reported missing in March of 2017 and her body was recovered in May of that year.

In September of 2019, Bacon was arrested in Fredericton, New Brunswick on unrelated charges.

It’s been three years since Makayla’s disappearance and death, and the RCMP in Nanaimo says family, the community of Nanaimo, and people on Vancouver Island have been greatly affected by the loss of this young life.

Constable Gary O’Brien says the RCMP hope the laying of a first-degree murder charge will help provide answers and bring some resolution to Makayla’s family.