Forest fire crews were called to the area of Shawnigan Lake Road and Highway-1 this afternoon to deal with two small wildfires.

Both fires were in the vicinity of Shawnigan Lake Road and Drive BC reports that Shawnigan Road No. 2 had to be closed due to the fire.

The other location was Shawnigan Lake Road and Ark Road.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fires were about one-tenth of a hectare in size.

Fire crews remain at the scene to deal with any remaining hotspots the fires and the cause of each is not known.