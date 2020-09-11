The air from Victoria north to the Cowichan Valley and up to Nanaimo is hazy with smoke drifting up from wildfires in Washington State.

The Environment Canada air quality alert continues today for southern Vancouver Island.

By noon, the Air Quality Health Index in Victoria was at the top of the scale with a reading of 10+.

In the Cowichan Valley, the AQHI had reached six, which is at top of the moderate health risk range of the index.

For Nanaimo, by the noon hour, the AQHI was at four.

People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals may experience health effects from smoke exposure.