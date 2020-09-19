More support is available for community-based sports groups facing the risk of closing.

The province is giving out money from its $1.5-million Local Sport Relief Fund.

Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture says many local sports organizations are facing extreme financial pressure due to the absence of registration fees, event revenues and sponsorships and many will see reduced access without provincial funding support.

“For many athletes and families, local-sport organizations provide the important physical, mental and social benefits sports offer, which we need more than ever,” said Beare.

“This funding will help local organizations so they can continue to support children, families and our communities with healthy activities.”

The fund will help local sports clubs and organizations pay bills, society dues, salaries and/or maintenance fees while weathering the impacts of the pandemic, helping them to plan for an eventual full return to sport. The application process is open until October 16th.

As of September 15th, 67 sport-specific plans had been completed by provincial sport organizations, with 26 being updated for Phase 3 of returning to sport. This means more than 500,000 British Columbians are now able to return to sport.

