We now know what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be talking about during his prime time televised address.

A tweet from the PMO says Trudeau will be addressing Canadians “on the urgency of fighting COVID-19 as we face down the prospect of a second wave of the virus.”

He will also give a summary of the of the government’s plans in the Throne Speech to fight the virus and build our economic recovery.

The address is set for Wednesday night and broadcasters have been asked to make time available for Trudeau.