Where there’s smoke, there’s a television show.

Duncan will be the setting for some scenes in a new TV series called Super Pupz.

The show is being made by Air Bud Productions, the company behind the popular Netflix show Pup Academy and the Air Bud Movies.

Filming will take place next Tuesday in downtown Duncan. The production crew will be using artificial smoke and lighting effects to simulate a fire. People can watch from a distance, but are asked not to film or take photos of the film crews and worksite.

The City of Duncan says the production crews will be at work around Craig Street, Kenneth Street and City Square and road closures in place from 7 am to 10 pm on Tuesday, September 29. Craig Street will be closed from Station Street to Ingram Street. Kenneth Street will be closed to vehicles from Canada Avenue to Jubilee Street.

Businesses will be open, but there will be intermittent pedestrian control for safety and to film scenes.

To accommodate essential work trucks and the filming of the scenes, parking areas and full street traffic closures will be in effect.

Parking Closures:

Monday, September 28, 6:00 pm to Tuesday, September 29 10:00 pm:

Gravel lot at 139 Kenneth Street

Tuesday, September 29, 7:00 am to 10:00 pm:

East and West side of Craig Street from Ingram Street to Station Street

North and South side of Kenneth Street from Jubilee to Canada Avenue

Tuesday, September 29, 8:00 am to 10:00 am:

City Square Parking Lot/Lois Lane

Street Closures:

Tuesday, September 29, 7:00 am to 10:00 pm:

Full street traffic closure on Kenneth Street from Jubilee Street to Canada Avenue

Full street traffic closure on Craig Street from Ingram Street to Station Street

Tuesday, September 29, 8:00 am to 10:00 am: