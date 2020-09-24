Ian Morrison, the Area F Director of the Cowichan Valley Regional District, has been named President of the Association of Vancouver Island Coastal Communities.

The Association’s Executive was named at a virtual AGM held during the UBCM Convention in Victoria.

The Association of Vancouver Island and Coastal Communities represents municipalities, regional districts, and other local governments on Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, Powell River, the North, and the Central Coast.

The Association’s goal is to promote greater autonomy within local government in co-operation with the Union of BC Municipalities and other associations of municipalities and regional districts in the province.