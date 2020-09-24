North Cowichan municipal councilor Rob Douglas has been chosen by the Cowichan Valley NDP constituency association to be its candidate for the October 24th provincial election.

Douglas is a member of the North Cowichan Council, and prior to that was a director on the Cowichan Valley Regional District board.

Douglas also served as a director on the boards of several local social organizations such as the Cowichan Land Trust, Volunteer Cowichan, Cowichan Elder Care Co-operative, and the valley’s chapter of the Council of Canadians.

His online bio says Douglas is a government policy director and has worked on developments for post-secondary education and training, Indigenous matters, immigration, agriculture, and natural resources.

The provincial NDP says seven ridings chose their candidates last night.