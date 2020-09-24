Rob Douglas Chosen to Represent NDP in Cowichan Valley
Photograph courtesy of Rob Douglas.
North Cowichan municipal councilor Rob Douglas has been chosen by the Cowichan Valley NDP constituency association to be its candidate for the October 24th provincial election.
Douglas is a member of the North Cowichan Council, and prior to that was a director on the Cowichan Valley Regional District board.
Douglas also served as a director on the boards of several local social organizations such as the Cowichan Land Trust, Volunteer Cowichan, Cowichan Elder Care Co-operative, and the valley’s chapter of the Council of Canadians.
His online bio says Douglas is a government policy director and has worked on developments for post-secondary education and training, Indigenous matters, immigration, agriculture, and natural resources.
The provincial NDP says seven ridings chose their candidates last night.