The BC SPCA is asking for help, after it seized 97 badly neglected animals from a Princeton property.

On September 23rd, SPCA animal protection officers executed a warrant and removed 43 puppies, 24 adult and senior dogs, 27 horses and three cats after receiving a complaint about animals in distress.

“The animals were living in an extremely poor environment, with lack of shelter, unsanitary living conditions, overcrowding, poor ventilation and were exposed to injurious objects,” says Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer.

“Some of the animals were being kept on short chains with no visible access to water, and many of the animals are underweight or emaciated.”

Moriarty says the dogs and puppies are a range of breeds and breed crosses. She says one of the litters of puppies is being treated for possible distemper while others are being treated for other medical issues.

The dogs, puppies and cats are currently being cared for at the BC SPCA’s facilities in Kelowna and Penticton, with some transfers pending to the Lower Mainland. The horses are being cared for at a facility in Armstrong.

Moriarty says the owner of the animals is known to the BC SPCA.

“We have definitely had dealings with this individual before and have seized numerous animals from her. It is extremely frustrating because she frequently moves between properties and is known to hide animals from authorities,” she adds.

The seized animals are not currently available for adoption, but you can check the BC SPCA website for further updates.

Donations to help with medical costs are urgently needed and appreciated. If you can help, visit this website.