A man wanted for thefts that occurred in Duncan, Nanaimo, Port Renfrew and Sooke has been arrested by the Nanaimo RCMP.

The police say the 24 year old is a prolific, island wide property crime offender.

The RCMP used a search warrant to enter a home on Cranberry Avenue in Nanaimo on Tuesday, September 22, and found stolen firearms, mail, keys, personal identification, passports, and a stolen debit machine believed to have been taken in Port Renfrew.

The charges against him include possession of stolen property, including Canada Post keys, breaking and entering, driving while prohibited, flight from police, and theft.

Constable Gary O’Brien says they’ve been able to identify the owners of the stolen property and are working to return it.

The Nanaimo RCMP says “it brings immense satisfaction to our officers to have this individual off the streets and to interrupt his pattern of criminality throughout Vancouver Island.”