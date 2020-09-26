Today is the last day you can register to vote by phone and online for the upcoming provincial election.

Elections BC Says you will have until 8:00 pm tonight to register via phone. If you plan to use your computer instead, the deadline will be 11:59 pm.

After these deadlines, you will still be able to update your information or vote, but the process will take longer.

The province is ecorunign you to make sure your information is up to date now so you are able to vote faster, help reduce lineups at voting places and support physical distancing.

Once tomorrow rolls around, if you didn’t fill out your information or vote on time, you will still be able to request a vote-by-mail package online or by phone.

For more information, visit Elections BC’s website.