Work gets underway this morning on the final phase of the Chemainus Road Corridor upgrade.

There will be lane closures and detours for nearly a month as curbs are put in place, landscaping is done and lighting is installed.

The work will affect traffic on Chemainus and River Roads.

North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring says people should allow extra time in their daily commute or plan to access the highway via Ladysmith.

The municipality says Chemainus Road will be closed periodically to southbound traffic between River Road and the Henry Road Roundabout.

The closures are expected to last until sometime around October 23.

A detour will be set up on Front Street for one-way, southbound traffic.

From October 26 to November 13, River Road will be closed periodically in both directions between Front Street and Chemainus Road.

A detour will be in place via Front Street for two-way, alternating traffic.

North Cowichan has posted maps and information on its website.