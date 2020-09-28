A hotel in the Cowichan Valley is being recognized for its success in ensuring out of town guests have a safe and healthy stay.

The Best Western Cowichan Valley Inn won an award for best practices to prevent Covid-19 infections, as well as following the chain’s We-Care Clean Program, which was implemented to ensure a safe stay for guests.

The Cowichan Best Western was selected out of nearly three-hundred properties in district two, which includes all of Canada’s Western Provinces and Washington State.

In announcing the We Care Clean Hotel Champion Award, company president David Kong stated there was: “significant positive feedback your hotel has received, it is clear your extra efforts to provide a safe, clean and friendly environment is both noticed and appreciated by your guests.”

Each month, one Best Western hotel per District is given the award based on positive guest comments from Medallia and social media on how well it’s meeting guest expectations related to COVID-19.