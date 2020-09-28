Nanaimo Airport from Trans-Canada. Supplied by Google Maps.

A woman walking her dog along Highway 1 is dead.

The crash happened yesterday at about 6 in the morning near the Nanaimo Airport.

Police said the 37-year-old woman was hit by a southbound small blue sedan.

The driver of the vehicle was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Southbound lanes on Highway 1 have re-opened after a long closure yesterday.

“Investigators are reaching out to motorists and pedestrians who witnessed or, may have video leading up to the crash to contact Ladysmith RCMP,” said Corporal Chris Manseau, BC RCMP Division Media Relations Officer.

Witnesses are asked to call the Ladysmith RCMP detachment at 250-245-2215.

The investigation continues.