Duncan firefighters quickly extinguished a fire this morning at Cowichan Secondary School.

Mike Russell of School District 79 says it was discovered when a member of the school’s operations staff entered a maintenance out-building just before 9 am this morning.

Russell says the building is used to build furniture for the school and is not accessible to students.

It was quickly put out and the cause of the fire is undetermined.

He says there was a small shuffle of students between classrooms inside Cowichan Secondary, but an evacuation of the school was determined to be unnecessary.

The North Cowichan Duncan RCMP is investigating the incident.