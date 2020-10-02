US President Donald Trump is being taken to hospital as a precaution. The President and his wife Melania were diagnosed with COVID-19 early this morning.

Trump has mild symptoms including a low-grade fever and a cough according to the New York Times and has been given an experimental drug to treat COVID-19. Trump is being taken to Walter Reed Military Hospital for further testing.

His doctor says he is fatigued but in good spirits and it is expected he will remain in the hospital for the next few days.

Trump will continue to work from offices at the hospital.