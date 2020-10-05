Today is World Teacher’s Day and Cowichan Valley school board chair Candace Spilsbury says the trustees of District 79 want to highlight their gratitude and recognition of teachers in what has been a very challenging year.

Spilsbury hopes that people will reflect on the tremendous work teachers do as they help a new generation develop and become adults.

She says the board watched the transformation of the education system over the last six months as teachers faced tremendous challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, calling it “phenomenal.”

“We watched them reorganize, reformat how education has been provided for our students, they had very little time to adjust to this.”

Spilsbury says the pandemic challenged teachers to build a new system in just days and weeks.

She adds, rather than simply remodeling the education system, teachers were building something completely new and unique from scratch.

Board of Trustees chair Spilsbury has published a statement on World Teachers Day on the Cowichan Valley School District website.