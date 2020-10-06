The Plan Nanaimo 10-year Review forecasts that the population of the Harbour City will increase by 34,000 by 2031.

That means a lot more development and this month staff is conducting a Building Permit Function Review to ensure the review process is both effective and efficient.

“Nanaimo is a great place to live, work, recreate and invest in which is evident with the impressive development activity we have been experiencing. A review of the City’s Building Inspections Section functions will help the building industry prosper and contribute to our City’s economic health and livability,” said Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog.

The review includes many priorities: including an analysis of existing building permit processes; a look at these processes in other municipalities; interviews with building industry reps, homeowners, and business owners who have applied for permits, along with staff members at various levels of the city.

Director of Development Approvals at the City of Nanaimo, Jeremy Holm said, “The work of Building Inspection is challenging, constantly evolving and influenced by many external factors, such as building code revisions and changes to legislation. We are committed to continuous improvement and this review will provide an opportunity to consider options to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of our work to better serve our customers and support the economy.”

Through this review, city staff aims to strengthen both the economic health and livability of the Harbour City.