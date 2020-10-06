Plan includes $1,000 recovery benefit for families, investments in health care

BC Premier John Horgan released the NDP campaign platform today (Tuesday, October 6, 2020)

Working For You is his plan the NDP says will help get people through the pandemic and ensure everyone benefits from the recovery.

“This election is about what kind of future British Columbians want as we face a new reality and move towards full recovery,” said Horgan. “Our plan provides the support people need right now and lays out a vision for how BC can emerge from the pandemic stronger and more secure than ever.”

Horgan says his platform builds on progress made over the last three years to improve health care, create jobs and opportunities, and make life more affordable. The plan provides a recovery benefit for families, relief for renters and transit riders, and invests in infrastructure projects to drive investments and growth while the economy recovers.

“Before COVID-19 hit, we had begun fixing the problems created through years of the BC Liberals working for people at the top while making ordinary people pay the price,” said Horgan. “That progress we’ve made together continues with the plan we’re presenting here by investing in people, and delivering the programs and services that are so important right now.”

Highlights from John Horgan’s plan to keep building a better future:

Provide families a one-time $1,000 recovery benefit, $500 for individuals.

A new medical school to train more doctors and a 10 year cancer plan.

A rent freeze until the end of 2021 and capping increases after that.

Expanded $10 a day childcare and free transit for kids up to age 12.

A new Recovery Investment Fund to provide an additional $3 billion a year to build new schools, hospitals and more — creating 18,000 new jobs a year.

See the plan here: bcndp.ca/platform