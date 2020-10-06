The Comox Valley Airport is re-introducing some flights to Calgary and Edmonton.

Throughout the pandemic, WestJet reduced its flights in and out of YQQ, providing only essential and humanitarian travel.

Vancouver Islanders needing to travel to the prairies and beyond had to go to the airport in Sidney, or over to Vancouver.

Comox Valley Airport Commission acting CEO, Alex Robertson says the early morning outbound and evening return trips dramatically reduces the travel time for any connecting passengers.

“The return of the early morning flight does more than just improve connectivity to the rest of Canada, it is indicative of the potential for recovery. Every flight that remains overnight in Comox adds nearly half a million dollars to the local economy through landing fees, and the provision of hotels, meals and transportation of the crew.”

Robertson adds the airport will continue to work closely with airline partners to restore services.

“Safety has always been at the forefront of our operation” said Robertson, “While our policies will evolve as new processes are developed, our mission to: Provide safe and efficient air service facilities, and enable the economic development of the Comox Valley, remains the same. We are extremely grateful to WestJet for their commitment to our region, and the important role they play in the region’s economic recovery.”

