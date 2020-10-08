Vancouver Island and Victoria have both made Condé Nast Traveler magazine’s top destinations lists.

Vancouver Island is ranked at number two in the Top Five Islands in North American, and Victoria is number eight on the list of top ten small cities in the world.

The destinations that make the lists are voted for by travelers.

Right behind Cape Breton Island, Vancouver Island was once again recognized as one of the best islands in the world.

On its website, Conde Naste Traveler says its readers voted for Vancouver Island and Victoria “when almost no one was traveling.”

It adds that “while it is always an honor to be on this list, in this strangest of years it is a special honor, indeed.”

Tourism Vancouver Island President and CEO Anthony Everett calls it “wonderful” to see the island chosen by global travelers “at a time when our tourism industry is suffering.”

TVI is supporting the survival of tourism in the Vancouver Island region through partnerships and collaboration in programs such as the Tourism Resiliency Network.