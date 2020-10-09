The Cowichan Aquatic Centre is reopening next week.

It will happen in phases, with just a few programs and services resuming on Tuesday.

People are now able to register.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, North Cowichan was able to do maintenance and carry out an expansion.

The competitive swimming area and fitness centre are now larger, along with other improvements.

North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring says recreation may look a bit different, but they’re pleased to open the doors and welcome people back.

He says the restrictions on swimming activities are necessary to keep staff and users safe.

North Cowichan has full details on its municipal website.