In Friday’s COVID-19 update, the province announced 119 new cases.

That brings B.C.’s total to 10,185.

Vancouver Island added two new cases from Thursday to Friday, bringing its total to 225.

Of the provincial total, 1,406 are active.

More than 8,500 people who tested positive have recovered and there are no new deaths reported.

With the long weekend now upon us, provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, urged everyone to do everything they can to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19, by ensuring we always use our layers of protection this long weekend.

“The care we show each other today will help protect all of us tomorrow, so let’s make this Thanksgiving about safe connections and safe celebrations,” Dr. Henry said.

Currently, 68 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, 19 of whom are in intensive care.

The remaining patients are recovering at home in self-isolation.