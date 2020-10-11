Many Vancouver Islanders would like to see rail service return to the island.

That’s the latest results of a survey conducted by the Island Corridor Foundation.

The organization reported that while support is strongest in the two major population centres, Victoria and Nanaimo, there is a high level of support across the Island for the restoration of rail service.

Overall, 80 percent of the 3533 people surveyed believe that the Federal and Provincial governments should fund a modern and revitalized rail system for Vancouver Island, with 81 percent of respondents saying the service should receive a subsidy to support ongoing operations.

Larry Stevenson, CEO of the Island Corridor Foundation says the results speak for themselves.

“We appreciate the time Islanders took to provide their views on the restoration of rail service. The tremendous response underscores the importance of this issue for our communities. The results should leave no doubt in anyone’s mind that the people of Vancouver Island want to see rail service restored.”

The survey ran from September 18th to September 26th and included 3533 responses, with 2979 of those living next to the rail corridor.

You can view the survey results for yourself here.