Anyone with information about an assault at a job site in Gibsons is asked to contact the RCMP.

Sunshine Coast RCMP said they’ve heard reports of a man ripping signage off a fence in the 900 block of Chaster Road.

When confronted by another person, the man allegedly kicked the victim in the leg and then attacked him, wrestling him to the ground.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 60’s with a goatee, and short grey hair, who was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

You’re asked to call the Sunshine Coast RCMP if you can identify the suspect.