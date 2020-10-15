If you have made your decision on who to vote for in the provincial election you can begin voting today.

Elections BC has launched a full week of advanced polling days with Covid-19 safety protocols in place at all locations.

In addition to bringing a valid ID with a name and home address and the Where to Vote card mailed to each registered voter, you may want to bring your own pencil to mark the ballot, and are also encouraged to wear a mask at the polling station.

You do not need to bring the Where to Vote card, but having it with you will speed things up.

In the Cowichan Valley constituency, there are advance polling stations from Youbou and Honeymoon Bay, through North Cowichan and Duncan and down to Shawnigan Lake and Mill Bay.

For people in the Nanaimo Ladysmith riding advance, polls are open in a dozen locations from Crofton and Ladysmith, up to south Nanaimo.

Not all of the advance voting places in each constituency are going to be open all seven days.

It’s recommended that voters check the Where to Vote page on the Elections BC website.

Elections BC says there is no special reason needed if you want to cast your ballot in advance.