Halloween will look different this year and a dance party is replacing the traditional trick-or-treating.

The Rotary Club of the Sunshine Coast is hosting Monster Bash 2020, which includes online games and music videos, along with a three-hour dance party.

The event will be available on Zoom and is open to all kids, including families who don’t live on the Sunshine Coast. The cost is $15 dollars per bubble.

The event runs from 6 to 9 pm on October 31st and you can register here.