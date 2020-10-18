Dance Party to Replace Trick-or-Treating
Monster Bash 2020 poster. Photo supplied by David Connors.
Halloween will look different this year and a dance party is replacing the traditional trick-or-treating.
The Rotary Club of the Sunshine Coast is hosting Monster Bash 2020, which includes online games and music videos, along with a three-hour dance party.
The event will be available on Zoom and is open to all kids, including families who don’t live on the Sunshine Coast. The cost is $15 dollars per bubble.
The event runs from 6 to 9 pm on October 31st and you can register here.