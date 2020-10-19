Only those taking part in the ceremonies can attend. All invited guests must wear a mask and maintain physical distancing.

Nickerson said you can check what your local legion is doing by calling ahead.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 53 (Cowichan) is partnering with the City of Duncan to provide a safe ceremony.

“The City is grateful that we can support the Legion to ensure Veterans are able to come together and honour those sacrifices of those who have given so much for us”, said Duncan Mayor Michelle Staples. “It is more important that people honour the direction of the Veterans to join them online from our homes this year to commemorate and pay our respects in order to keep them safe.”

“It is vital that we keep our Veterans safe and follow our COVID-19 Plan,” said Betty James, RCL Branch 53 President. “This is an invite-only event – you can attend the service by the YouTube link and 89.7 Juice FM radio.”

The YouTube link is available here and at the City of Duncan website.

You can purchase a wreath to be placed at the Cenotaph prior to the ceremony by calling Susan de Bree at 250-732-6039 or by email.