An elderly Duncan man is hoping he can raise enough on a GoFundMe page to clean up the ruins of his home of 47 years.

Peter Colyn lost everything in a trailer fire recently.

The 75-year old is oxygen dependent and suffers from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

He had no insurance and now he needs to pay for a big garbage bin and hire someone to remove what’s left of his trailer.

So far, the page is a fifth of the way to its goal of 10-thousand dollars.