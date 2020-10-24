Health officials in B.C. reported 223 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says there are 2,009 active cases in the province, with 4,637 people under active public health monitoring.

A total of 10,247 people who tested positive have now recovered.

Currently, 75 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, 24 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Vancouver Island only had one new confirmed case.

There have been two new health-care facility outbreaks at Laurel Place and Fair Haven Homes Burnaby Lodge. In total, 16 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and two acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

The outbreaks at PICS Assisted Living, Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre, Chartwell Carrington House Retirement Residence and Thornebridge Gardens Retirement Residence have been declared over.

There have also been two new community outbreaks at Coast Spas Manufacturing and Pace Processing.

“In recent days, we have seen a number of new outbreaks of COVID-19 in the community and in long-term care facilities,” Henry says. “Contact-tracing teams throughout our province are working around the clock to stop further spread, but it requires all of us to do our part to be successful in these efforts.”