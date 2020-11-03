Oceanside RCMP and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit are investigating after three bodies were discovered on Sunday afternoon in rural Qualicum Beach.

On November 1, 2020 shortly after 2 p.m., a person riding his off road motorcycle on Melrose Forest Service Road in rural Qualicum Beach, came across an unresponsive man. The motorcycle operator immediately called the BC Emergency Health Services (EHS) and the Oceanside RCMP.

When police and paramedics arrived, they located the man and confirmed he was dead. Nearby, they found a burned out travel trailer with two deceased adults inside, and a man in another trailer who had appeared to have been shot. The shooting victim was airlifted by BC EHS to hospital and is now in stable condition.

Oceanside RCMP sought assistance of the VIIMCU, who has arrived and is taking conduct of the investigation.

Cpl. Jesse Foreman of the Oceanside RCMP states, As this investigation is in its infancy, there are many questions that remain unanswered. Initial findings lead investigators to believe that this in an isolated incident between parties well known to one another. We do not believe there is any on-going risk to the public.

VIIMCU investigators are working hard to uncover facts and are enlisting expertise from several support units, adds Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon BC RCMP Major Crime Unit Operations Officer.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own fact finding investigation to determine who died, and how, where, when and by what means they came to their death.

The names of the deceased are not being released at this time.

Should you have any information or have dash camera or trail camera video in relation to that area, please call the tip and information line at (250) 380-6211.