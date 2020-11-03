Another Flight to Victoria Carried a Person Infected with COVID-19
Photograph by Ethan McArthur
The BC Centre for Disease Control is reporting another passenger carrying the COVID-19 virus flew into Victoria’s airport recently on a commercial flight.
In the latest exposure report, the BC CDC says it was Westjet flight 227 from Calgary, which arrived in Victoria on Friday, October 30th.
The BC CDC exposure alert says the affected seating rows are 4 to 10 on that flight.
The people seated closest to the virus carrier are considered to have the highest risk of having contracted COVD-19 and are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms.