The Cowichan Valley School District has unveiled its new logo.

It was created by local Indigenous artist Stuart Pagaduan, a member of Cowichan Tribes, and Hul’q’umi’num Language and Culture Advisor in District 79.

The development of a new logo was prompted by the district’s new strategic plan, Beyond Education.

District 79’s Trustees felt the old logo no longer represented the district.

“Once ‘Beyond Education’ was finalized, the Board realized the old logo did not represent the feedback from the community or our collective journey.”

Board Chair Candace Spilsbury says, “Stuart’s powerful art truly depicts our collective journey.”

The Cowichan Valley School District says the elements of the design of the new logo is a wonderful, fresh, representation of the District, our community, and our collective work.

“The warm colours of the rising sun which represent the new day, and a time to give thanks to all we have. Inside the sun are the spaal’ (raven) and wuxus (frog) who both represent transformation. Our collective journey is represented in the canoe and four paddlers. The canoe is a central part of Coast Salish culture and here it denotes our community having come together and on the same journey.”

The new logo for School District 79 was unveiled at Tuesday night’s meeting of the school board.