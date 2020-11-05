If the stress and anxiety caused by the COVID-19 pandemic become overwhelming, the Cowichan Family Life Association says it has counseling services that can assist during these difficult times.

The association reopened its office Wednesday in Duncan, and acting Executive Director Tina Short says they can assist with a number of issues.

“Everybody goes through their valleys in life and sometimes they just need someone there to listen or help them overcome issues they are dealing with”

Short says there are many people who are dealing with either depression or isolation because of COVID.

She says one of the programs the association wants to implement is one on how to survive COVID-19.

The onset of the pandemic forced the association to close its office earlier this year and handle counseling online or by phone.

Short says they are now working to promote their services so that a greater number of people are aware of the help they offer,

They are revamping their website and she says you can also learn about their services or reach out to them on Facebook.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Cowichan Family Life Association.

Over the years it has helped thousands of people in the Duncan area get through the rough patches in their lives.