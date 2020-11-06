As it investigates what appears to a triple murder near Qualicum Beach, the RCMP is looking for the driver of a car that picked up two people along Highway 19 in the area on Sunday morning.

The RCMP believes the pair flagged down a vehicle in the early morning hours of November 1st.

The driver of a light coloured sedan that gave them a ride is asked to contact police.

Corporal Chris Manseau says the person unknowingly may have information crucial to the investigation.

Manseau is also repeating the investigators’ request for anyone who was in the area on November 1st or the evening of October 31st and may have video such as Go Pro or helmet cam footage to come forward.

He says the gravel pit on Melrose Road is a popular area for quadders, dirt bikers, and 4×4 enthusiasts.

The three bodies were discovered on Sunday, and police later found a wounded man nearby.

The first victim was found on a trail and two others were in a burned-out trailer not far away.

A search of the area turned up a man with a gunshot wound in a trailer.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has finished gathering physical evidence near the Melrose Forest Service Road.

News of the grisly killings at Whiskey Creek has caused alarm among the local homeless population in the Qualicum area.

Sources have told reporters that a Parksville man in his 50s, Shawn McGrath was one of those killed, and his girlfriend Shanda Wilson is missing.

The names of the victims have not been confirmed by the RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.