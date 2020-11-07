A new day brings another record number of COVID-19 cases in B.C.

The province announced 589 new ones today, bringing the total to 17,149 since the pandemic began.

This beats the previous record of 425 that was set yesterday.

A total of 402 of today’s confirmed cases were in the Fraser Health region, with five on Vancouver Island.

Currently, 104 people are in the hospital with the virus, 28 of whom are in intensive care.

The rest are recovering at home in self-isolation.

As the second wave of the pandemic brings a new surge of cases, provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, is urging business owners to stay extra vigilant.

“Right now, particularly in the Lower Mainland, we are asking businesses to review their COVID-19 safety plans to ensure every step is being taken to protect everyone,” she said.

“For employees and customers, you can also do your part and help businesses to stay open by staying away if you are feeling unwell, using a mask when indoors and not asking businesses or their employees to bend the rules.”

This was one of a few developments involving COVID-19 in B.C. today.

The BC Centre for Disease Control is identifying a COVID-19 exposure on a flight from Vancouver Island.

It was on WestJet flight 3172 from the Comox Valley Airport to Calgary on Oct. 26th.

Meanwhile, the B.C. health ministry is making masks mandatory in all health facilities.

As well, effective immediately, the RCMP will be on some BC Ferries to enforce Provincial Health Orders, including making sure passengers in closed decks come out of their vehicles, and to make sure people are wearing masks.