Canadian officials are commending Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their White House win.

Premier John Horgan issued a statement on behalf of British Columbia, congratulating president-elect Biden and vice president-elect Harris.

“The United States is a close friend and partner of B.C., and we have taken important steps together with our neighbours to fight climate change, grow the innovation economy and build a more sustainable future,” Horgan said.

He added that the Province, alongside the Government of Canada, is looking forward to “strengthening and growing our relationship to get through the pandemic and build an economic recovery that works for everyone.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he’s looking forward to building on the “extraordinary” relationship shared by Canada and the United States.

Federal conservative leader Erin O’Toole tweeted his congratulations as well, and said that Canada’s Conservatives will always work with the U.S. to advance “our common values and close economic ties.”

After claiming Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes yesterday morning, CNN projected Biden as the winner of the presidential race. Once he won Pennsylvania, he had enough electoral college votes to win, regardless of the counts still being done.