John Horgan and the BC NDP have won a larger majority than first tallied on election night.

Elections BC has wrapped up its final count and the NDP now holds 57 seats in the legislature.

The Liberals have 28, and the Green party has lost one constituency and is down to two seats.

The Greens will be represented in the legislature by party leader Sonia Furstenau in Cowichan Valley and Adam Olsen in Saanich North and the Islands.

On election night the Green Party appeared to have Vancouver-Sea to Sky, but in the end, lost to the Liberals by about 40 votes.

The slim margin means an automatic judicial recount will take place.

In Parksville Qualicum, two-term Liberal incumbent Michelle Stilwell lost to Adam Walker of the NDP by about two-thousand votes.

The final results gave the NDP the second largest number of seats ever won in a BC election and the seventh-largest result in the popular vote.