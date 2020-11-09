The new normal brought on by COVID-19 has changed the way we remember our servicemen and women on Wednesday, November 11th.

In an email to our newsroom, Reverend Greg Sumner said the service at the cenotaph in Charles Hoey Park is not open to the public, but 45 invited veterans will be on hand. The vets will be social distancing and wearing masks.

Reverend Greg Sumner and George Brewster, a 97-year-old WWII Veteran will be on the microphone. The order of the service will be the same as previous years except for the laying of the wreaths.

Sumner said “Most individuals, businesses, churches, and community organizations have already purchased wreaths and will be placing them individually at the cenotaph on Tuesday, November 10th. There will not be any formal placing of wreaths this year during the service due to COVID-19 restrictions.”

If people would like to purchase a wreath, they can contact Susan DeBree at (250) 746-5013.

The service starts at 10:50 and Sumner said, “People are being asked not to attend but to stand on their front porch at 11 am for a two minute time of silence to remember those who sacrificed their lives for us.”

The service will be available live on Shaw and on YouTube from 10:50 to 11:30 am.