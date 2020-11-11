Island Health has posted that there are now “2 or more” cases of Covid 19 reported at Dover Bay High School, and an exposure at John Barsby Community School, both in Nanaimo.

There is a notice on the Facebook page for Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools District:

“John Barsby Secondary has experienced a COVID-19 exposure on November 5 and 6. The individual is at home isolating. Island Health is contact tracing and have or will identify close contacts. Thank you to the school community for your cooperation. For more details on the process, Island Health follows during an exposure.”

On Monday, Superintendent Scott Saywall posted a YouTube video acknowledging that someone who was in Dover Bay Secondary School on November 2 and 5. However, the Island Health school exposure site now defines the situation at Dover Bay as a “cluster.”

Definitions:

Exposure: A single person with lab-confirmed COVID-19 infection who attended school during their infectious period.

Cluster: Two or more individuals with lab-confirmed COVID-19 infection who attended school during their infectious period. The cases may be linked to a school-based transmission.

Outbreak: Multiple individuals with lab-confirmed COVID-19 infection when the transmission is likely widespread within the school setting.

In all of these cases, public health will investigate, interview the case, and conduct contact tracing. If you do not receive a phone call or letter from Public Health, your child should continue to attend school. Please follow the instructions of the local school administration and Public Health.