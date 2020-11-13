We need to put the brakes on COVID-19.

That’s the warning from provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, during today’s briefing.

The latest modelling shows that over the past few weeks, the number of cases in B.C. has doubled every 13 days.

Over the past two days, there have been 1,130 new cases in the province.

That puts the count to 20,368 since the pandemic began.

Fraser Health accounts for well over half of the new cases, with 808.

The Island Health region had 16 new cases, which is the lowest number among all the five provincial health regions.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus continues to rise.

A total of 155 people are hospitalized, 44 of whom are in ICU.

The virus has also claimed four more lives, bringing the death toll to 288 in B.C.

On a bright note, 14,089 people who tested positive have recovered.