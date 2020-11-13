Rutting season is here, and drivers in B.C. are being reminded to keep an eye out for animals crossing roads and highways.

It’s the annual mating time for deer, elk and moose, and usually happens from late October to December. Most activity is seen in mid-November.

The Province says rutting season poses an increased risk for deer-vehicle collisions, especially during the night-time hours when these animals are most active.

During the rut, male deer show increased interest in female deer, but are also more aggressive toward other male deer. This often causes animals to move quickly with little regard for their surroundings.

The Province is offering the following tips to avoid deer-vehicle collisions: