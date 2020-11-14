Island Health says about 60 people had been tested as of Friday for COVID-19 at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital after an outbreak was declared on Wednesday night.

None of those tests returned a positive result for COVID-19.

On Wednesday evening, Island Health reported that five staff members at HRGH had tested positive for COVID-19.

The outbreak is confined to the transitional care unit, which is now closed to new admissions and visitors.

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital has implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning and contact tracing.

The emergency department at NRGH remains open and other areas of the hospital are unaffected, at this time.