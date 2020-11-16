Users of the Crofton water system may notice low water pressure and discolouration for the next month.

Starting today, North Cowichan is conducting water main flushing work on the system through to December 18th.

Water—dependent businesses like Laundromats and beauty salons can receive warnings of flushing in their areas, but they must request notification.

You can call North Cowichan’s Operations Department at 250-746-3106 with any questions about the flushing work.