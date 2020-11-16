Storm systems keep rolling in off the Pacific and Environment Canada is discouraging travel on major roads today.

Meteorologist Armel Castellan said two systems are going to collide, producing snow at higher elevations.

“Some of them (storm systems) will have their roots in the sub-tropics and bringing in that really wet moisture from the Hawaiian direction, other times there going to be more of a northwesterly and we’re going to see a little bit of a clash of that south and the north,” said Castellan. “That’s going to give us potentially snow up to five centimetres at some of the higher elevations of the highway system on Vancouver Island.”

Castellan said Sutton Pass, Port Alberni Pass, and highways toward Gold River may get snow and the Malahat could get drenched, but snow is unlikely.

“A good, healthy amount of rain, you know, 20 to 30 millimetres today, so even with that, visibilities will be restricted, but it’s just far enough south that the freezing levels will be above that level substantially enough that we’re expecting the Malahat to, at the most, see some chunky rain, but probably no accumulations there,” said Castellan.

He said November is the wettest time of year and Environment Canada is expecting the normal amount of precipitation in most parts of Vancouver Island this month.